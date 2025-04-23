Tencent Holdings on Wednesday launched a handy new tool via its super app WeChat to help mainland Chinese tourists in Japan book tables at about 870,000 dining spots across the country, from traditional izakaya to Michelin -starred restaurants and everything in between.

The Chinese-language version of Tabelog – a popular Japanese restaurant review website that ranks dining establishments on a five-point scale, based on user reviews – is now available as a mini program on WeChat, known as Weixin on the mainland.

Apart from the Chinese-language interface and easy access that dispenses with downloading a separate app , the new WeChat mini program enables mainland tourists to check restaurant locations, book tables and pay their bill with Chinese yuan.

The new WeChat tool reflects a trend among the mainland’s Big Tech companies to provide a digital bubble – offering services such as mapping and mobile payments – for Chinese people travelling and living overseas.

Ant Group , the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding , has already been expanding its international services network to enable mainland Chinese consumers to pay their bills using their Alipay account in overseas markets. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. WeChat Pay also provides similar services in various overseas markets.