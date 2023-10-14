J Balvin is clapping back at Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican rapper and singer seemingly dissed him on his new song “Thunder Y Lightning.”

Bad Bunny released his new album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” on Friday. It’s the fifth studio offering from the 29-year-old musical artist.

The lyric from the song in question is, “Ustedes me han visto con los mismo mientras ustedes son amigo de todo el mundo como Balvin,” which translates to “You guys have seen me with the same people while you all are friends with the whole world like Balvin.”

J Balvin went on Instagram Live and expressed his confusion with the line since the two are friends and even released a joint album “Oasis” in 2019.

"I think he's an excellent artist," Balvin, 38, said Friday night in a fan-captured screen recording posted to X, the platform previously known as Twitter.







Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on Oct 9 in Cleveland, Ohio. Getty Images

“The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music. I don’t understand what was going through his head but well, the guy I know is a good person.”

The Post has contacted reps for J Balvin and Bad Bunny, 29, for comment.

"Thunder Y Lightning" isn't the only headline-making song on Bad Bunny's new album.







J Balvin at Billboard En Vivo Featuring Wisin held at Oasis Wynwood as part of Billboard Latin Music Week on Oct. 3 in Miami. Billboard via Getty Images

In “Fina,” he suggests that he and his rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 27, had sex at one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters’ houses.

“Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” the 22-track album from the reggaetonero, comes about a week after Bad Bunny cleaned up at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The “Dakiti” rapper took home seven awards, including artist of the year. He also graced the stage to perform a mashup of his recent hits.