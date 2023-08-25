J. Cole has compared himself and Burna Boy to one of the greatest NBA duos of all time on their new collaboration — check it out below.

Burna released his new album I Told Them… on Friday (August 25) featuring a song called “Thanks” alongside the Dreamville rapper.

The track may be the first time they’ve worked together, but it didn’t stop J. Cole from putting them on the same level as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Cole and Burna, Shaq and Kobe/ Winnin’ a ring, then we gon’ repeat and three-peat/ Them nerds hate, they seat geeks/ They peepin’ us on the low, we like the cheat sheet,” he raps in his verse.

Kobe and Shaq led the Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

During his recent appearance on Complex‘s 360 with Speedy, Burna Boy explained how “Thanks” came about and revealed he and J. Cole have another collaboration in the locker.

“We did get in the studio but we didn’t make ‘Thanks’ that day,” he said. “We made something else. And yeah, he sent the verse for ‘Thanks’ a few weeks later.”

When asked about what they made in the studio that day, he replied: “Ask [J. Cole].”

Burna Boy went on to describe how they connected and revealed a number of basketball players were in the studio with them.

“I can’t really remember everything about that day because it was such a lit day, but somehow someone called someone and someone called someone,” he said. “I can’t really remember everything, but eventually, we end up in the studio. The rest is history. It was a crazy day. There was a bunch of basketball players in the studio.”

Burna Boy also called J. Cole a “legend” in a recent interview with Apple Music and shared his admiration for how he carries himself.

“Legend, man,” he told Zane Lowe. “The truth is often hidden, but when you come across it and you are a person of truth yourself, you can’t help but recognize it. You know what I mean? That’s really the story of me and J Cole. It’s like, I recognize it.

“That’s something I’ve always looked at, his settings, and thought, ‘Rah, that would be a nice, very conducive way to end up.’”

Burna Boy’s seventh studio album I Told Them… also includes features from 21 Savage, RZA, GZA, Dave, Seyi Vibez and Byron Messia.

Stream the album below: