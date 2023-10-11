Los Angeles, CA –

J. Cole has been surprising fans across the country with performances and he popped up at 6LACK‘s concert in Los Angeles.

The Atlanta-bred R&B crooner took over the YouTube Theater for an intimate show on Tuesday (October 10) and the Dreamville boss made a guest appearance as they performed their “Pretty Little Fears” collab.

The crowd erupted into a frenzy as many put their phones into the air trying to get footage of J. Cole hitting the stage. Rocking a white t-shirt tucked into his beige trousers along with a backpack, Cole used the mic stand as a cane while moving around.

Fans still had the 2018 East Atlanta Love Letter standout’s lyrics memorized as J. Cole took certain lyrics off to let the audience finish his bars.

Watch the clip below:

Cole wasn’t the only special guest as Jessie Reyez, Snoh Aalegra and Khalid also showed up for the star-studded L.A. affair for 6LACK.

The “Middle Child” rapper has popped up at a ton of his friends’ performances recently. He joined Lil Durk at iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas for the live debut of “All My Life” last month.

Cole then headed north of the border earlier this month as Drake’s special guest to close out the It’s All A Blur Tour where they performed their “First Person Shooter” hit from For All the Dogs.

For possibly his most surprising recent appearance, J. Cole found himself inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour in July where he crowned 50’s momentous debut Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ the best album of all time.

“Can I say this before I move off stage?” he began. “If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n-ggas to ever do this shit. 50 muthafuckin’ Cent, Curtis Jackson. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ the best album of all time. I don’t give a fuck what you talking about, n-gga!

“It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at No. 1 and it’s Thriller at No. 2, and I love Michael Jackson. But I promise y’all that, Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent, we love you my n-gga, for real.”