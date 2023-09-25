Las Vegas, NV –

J. Cole has left Danielle Fishel starstruck after the Boy Meets World star ran into the Dreamville honcho backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Cole hit the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night (September 22) as Lil Durk’s special guest to perform their hit collaboration “All My Life.”

Fishell, who’s best known for portraying Topanga Lawrence in the ’90s teen sitcom, bumped into Jermaine backstage and could barely contain her excitement as she let him know how big of a fan she is.

“It is J. Cole!” she said in amazement when realizing the rapper was walking in her direction. “I have to say hi to you. I went and saw your show in L.A. Unbelievable! I’m such a big fan,” she told him while nabbing a hug from the lanky rap star.

The love was mutual as Cole graciously replied: “Me too, likewise. Good to see you.

Watch the heartwarming exchange below.

Danielle Fishel aka Topanga meets J. Cole for the first time pic.twitter.com/UUWscsLUhh — J. COLE FAN PAGE (@Jcolevillle) September 25, 2023

J. Cole wasn’t lying about being a fan of Topanga’s since he name-dropped her on his 2013 Born Sinner track “Villuminati.” “Boy Meets World, I’m tryna find a new Topanga/ And bang her out, no hanging out,” he rapped.

Danielle Fishel has mixed it up with the Hip Hop world in the past as she’s been mentioned on a number of other records and even appeared in the trailer for Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You album last year.

Way back in 2013, the actress even had a flirtatious back-and-forth with Waka Flocka Flame on Twitter which fans found amusing. Trippie Redd‘s 2018 hit “Topanga”was also inspired by the Boy Meets World actress.

As for J. Cole, it was his first time performing “All My Life” with Lil Durk live, so his guest appearance naturally sent the crowd into a frenzy. Durk was added to the lineup just last month, so his presence was a plus to begin with.

“All My Life” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, Durk revealed that the song was two years in the making.

“He went super crazy,” he told Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis in July. “It’s so crazy because we’d been talking for like, two years, and he’d always be like, ‘Send me a record.’ And I’m like, ‘I gotta find the right record.’ I’m glad I waited two years.

“In my eyes he a legend. If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one, or you gone make it stick. So that’s why I never just sent him a record. Cause I’m like, ‘I want something that’s gon’ stick.’”

He added: “As soon as I did the record, he was the first person to pop in my head. Like, I got it. I believe in timing. Timing is everything.”