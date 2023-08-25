J. Cole has continued his tear of features by teaming up with Gucci Mane for their first-ever collaboration on “There I Go.”

The twitchy tune hit streaming services on a busy Friday (August 25) for Cole, who also guested on Burna Boy’s “Thanks.”

Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, the Dreamville honcho sets the tone and leans into his drug-free lifestyle revealing he’s never done cocaine, but he’s not judging those who partake.

“I’m a straight shooter, no sugarcoat/No booger sugar, never had a nose full of dope/It’s all good folks, cope how you wanna cope/Drink what you wanna drink, smoke what you wanna smoke/Stroke who you wanna strokе,” he raps.

Guwop takes the baton and tags in but makes sure to salute J. Cole with a shout-out to his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carlina.

“Gucci Mane and J. Cole, the collaboration/They poked the bear and woke the bear up out of hibernation/These boys exaggeratin’, do a lot of fabrication,” Gucci rhymes “Big ups to Fayetteville, shout out Mechanicsville/I keep it trill, that go from Thomasville to Summerhill.”

Watch the black-and-white visual below:

The star-studded collaboration is slated to land on Gucci Mane’s forthcoming Breath of Fresh Air album, which will be arriving on October 17.

As for Cole’s team-up with Burna Boy, “Thanks” was also their first time uniting on wax and that didn’t stop JC from comparing their ability to the dynamic Los Angeles Laker duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Cole and Burna, Shaq and Kobe/ Winnin’ a ring, then we gon’ repeat and three-peat/ Them nerds hate, they seat geeks/ They peepin’ us on the low, we like the cheat sheet,” he raps in his verse.

Kobe and Shaq led the Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

During a recent appearance on Complex‘s 360 with Speedy, Burna Boy explained how “Thanks” came about and revealed he and J. Cole have another collaboration in the locker.

“We did get in the studio but we didn’t make ‘Thanks’ that day,” he said. “We made something else. And yeah, he sent the verse for ‘Thanks’ a few weeks later.”

When asked about what they made in the studio that day, he replied: “Ask [J. Cole].”

Burna Boy went on to describe how they connected and revealed a number of basketball players were in the studio with them.

“I can’t really remember everything about that day because it was such a lit day, but somehow someone called someone and someone called someone,” he said. “I can’t really remember everything, but eventually, we end up in the studio. The rest is history. It was a crazy day. There was a bunch of basketball players in the studio.”