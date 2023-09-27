J. Cole has shared a letter from Colin Kaepernick to the New York Jets, who’s looking to join the team’s practice squad amid the recent season-ending injury sustained by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (September 26), Cole posted the letter dated September 21 and explained his reasoning for sharing. In it, Kaep makes his case for starting small with the practice squad and why he may be a good fit to help get the team back on track.

“I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant,” Cole began. “My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me.”

He continued: “I wish the @nyjets organization luck. My boy @bas is a big ass fan so I saw the heartbreak of every Jets fan when Arod went down @richeisen Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I’m sure. I hope y’all can turn it around, and I hope there’s a spot out there for my boy Kap. PEACE”

You can view Colin’s letter below.

Colin Kaepernick, who holds the NFL’s Super Bowl rushing record for a quarterback, still wants to play football. The former QB made headlines in 2016 when he took a knee in protest of police brutality and opted out of his contract with San Francisco 49ers the following to become a free agent. He has not been recruited by a team since.

J. Cole has since expressed support for Kaep in various ways, including a name drop on Miguel’s 2018 track “Come Through And Chill” where he rapped, “In case my lack of reply had you catchin’ them feelings Know you’ve been on my mind like Kaepernick kneelin’ Or police killings, or Trump sayin’ slick shit/Manipulatin’ poor white folks because they’re ig’nant.”

Last year, Cole got into a Twitter debate about his friend’s ability to perform. After retweeting a video from The Rich Eisen Show where Eisen spoke in support of Colin Kaepernick while simultaneously lambasting the NFL’s limp-wristed response to the ongoing clarion call to get the former Pro Bowl QB another shot, a follower implied Kaepernick was no longer in playing condition.

J. Cole replied, “And, respectfully lil bro, how could you know what he has in him and what he doesn’t? And, respectfully, you’re 100% right about throwing against the wind and to ghost db’s. But always remember, he’s been doing that every day for 5 years, when the entire world was saying he had zero shot of ever playing again. Have you ever wanted something that bad?”

Cole then retweeted the show segment in which Rich Eisen spoke of Kaepernick with the following text mentioning Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Caroll, the organization itself, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

“They gave us positive responses,” Kaepernick told reporters while working out in Seattle. “Trainers I’ve talked to, organizations that I’ve talked to, have said ‘You look good.’ My arm’s still alive, I’m still ready to go. More than anything, we’re looking to come in, put some work in and show everyone what I can do. More than anything, we want the opportunity to showcase where I’m at.”