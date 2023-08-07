J. Cole is no stranger to shooting hoops with seasoned ballers having played professionally overseas, but his latest opponent was perhaps his unlikeliest yet.

The North Carolina rap star was spotted biking through the streets of New York City late last week with his close-knit Dreamville crew while taking a break from the studio, where he was presumably working on his new album The Fall Off.

During their run-out, the group — which included Cole’s longtime manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad and producer T-Minus — stopped off at one of the Big Apple’s many outdoor basketball courts, where they happened to run into Hollywood legend Adam Sandler.

In a video posted on Instagram by a fellow NYC hooper, J. Cole and Sandler could be seen throwing up some shots together, with the 56-year-old actor also dishing out some crafty dimes during a pick-up game.

The pair were joined by former Detroit Pistons star and Slam Dunk Contest winner Hamidou Diallo, as well as viral street baller George Messiah.

“Just a random day in NYC,” read the video’s caption. “SB: Adam can hoop. Life Simple ‼️”

Messiah added in his IG post: “Contrary to popular belief- #nyc is a real place!.. Had a blast with @realcoleworld & @adamsandler for kickin’ it with me and others on a random NYC court . Fun times!”

A standout basketball player at Sanford High School in North Carolina and a walk-on at St. John’s University in NYC, J. Cole realized his hoop dreams in 2021 when he signed a short-term professional contract with the Rwanda-based Patriots of the Basketball Africa League.

The Grammy-winner suited up three times for the team, per the terms of his deal, averaging just under two points, two rebounds and assist per game in roughly 15 minutes on the floor.

The following year, he joined the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and played a total of four games. Cole upped his scoring stats by averaging 2.4 points and shooting 50 percent from three, while also putting up 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

Less than a month after signing with the team, the rapper announced his departure to focus on his tour obligations.

“Man, it’s been phenomenal,” he said in a post-game interview while reflecting on his stint with the Shooting Stars. “I was telling the guys in there like, ‘I’m going for these shows, I’m not sure if I’ll be back.’ But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was.

“The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league, it’s a crazy thing when you see it on paper, when you see what’s actually happening, and they made me feel so welcome. Like, really making me a feel like part of the time, everybody embracing me. They helped settle nerves and talked me through and teach me.

He added: “I’m just on a team with a bunch of amazing guys, so I appreciate them for that. Coaching staff, players and then the league, it’s priceless what they’re allowing me to come in here and do and experience, so I appreciate that.”