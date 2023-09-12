J.D. Power said Tuesday it agreed to acquire Autovista Group, a provider of European and Australian automotive data, analytics and industry insights.

Autovista Group’s senior leadership and 700 employees will stay with the company as it becomes J.D Power’s auto market intelligence platform for Europe and Australia, according to a news release. Autovista Group CEO Lindsey Roberts will work as president of J.D. Power Europe and report to J.D. Power CEO Dave Habiger.

Autovista Group, of London, includes five brands — Autovista, Eurotax, Glass’s, Schwacke and Rodboka — through which it analyzes technical attributes for vehicles produced in the European and Australian markets.

“By pairing our leading pan-Europe- and Australia-focused datasets with J.D. Power’s robust North American and Asian market data, analytics and insights, we are creating the truly global solution the industry needs to manage through this period of radical change,” Roberts said in a statement.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2023, according to the news release.