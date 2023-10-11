J Dilla’s younger brother, Illa J, has criticized those in the music industry he believes are taking advantage of his brother’s name in his absence.

On Tuesday (October 10), the 36-year-old posted a clip on Instagram in which he expressed his disgust at people who use the late beatmaker’s name for their own benefit. It is, however, unclear what or who exactly he’s referring to because he doesn’t cite names or examples.

“I’ve been in this industry for almost 20 years now,” he began. “It’s just gross how people, not only do they use my brother but they’re so gross that they literally use me to get to my brother and they do it in such a gross way that it just makes me disappointed in this industry, in all these people.

“And all these people that ya’ll think that they love my brother so much, they just out here to make they name look closer to my brother, but they really don’t give a fuck about him, y’know what I mean? It’s kind of annoying.”

He concluded: “I’m sick of it, I’m sick of these fakeass muthafuckas tryin’ to act like they love my brother but they really don’t — they just care about they fuckin’ pockets. All you muthafuckas is gross.”

Check out his video below:

Earlier this year, Erykah Badu took on a similar tone while reflecting on her musical relationship with Dilla at the San Diego stop of her Unfollow Me Tour with Yasiin Bey.

In an Instagram video posted by Detroit rapper Frank Nitt in late June, the legendary neo soul singer gave an extended answer when a female fan in a meet and greet asked her what it was like working with the iconic producer. Badu started by saying he “didn’t talk a lot” and that he was “very quiet.”

“He communicated through that music mostly,” she said. “And he was very organized. Super organized. All of his Coke cans in his refrigerator were turned the same way and in straight lines. He was an engineer, so it was apparent in every phase of his life.”

She continued: “He was brilliant and he was generous. And he was merciful. Like, he let a lot of people get away with like, biting his shit. And he was generous because he taught a lot of people how to produce. Great guy, he was just so shy. This is the most important thing — he was sick, but nobody knew. That speaks volumes.”

J Dilla died on February 10, 2006 due to complications from Lupus.