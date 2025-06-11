Injuries have been a persistent challenge for Dobbins. He missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL, played only one game in 2023 after suffering a torn Achilles, and missed four games last season with an MCL sprain. Despite these setbacks, his upside remains significant when healthy. Broncos safety Brandon Jones expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “He’s a good back, especially when healthy. He was one of the running backs who had one of the better games against us last year, so I’m super excited.”
The Broncos’ running back room is in flux following the departure of last year’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, to the Dallas Cowboys. Dobbins will compete with returnees Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson, Tyler Badie, and rookie RJ Harvey. Head coach Sean Payton has praised Harvey’s versatility and work ethic, suggesting a competitive training camp ahead.
Coach Payton remained coy about the signing after Tuesday’s minicamp, saying, “We’re close, I’ll tell you tomorrow.” With Dobbins in the mix, Denver hopes to revitalize its ground game and make a statement in the AFC West this season.