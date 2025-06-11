Live Events

The Denver Broncos have added to their running back corps by signing J.K. Dobbins to a one-year contract worth $2.75 million, with incentives that could push the total value north of $5 million, sources told ESPN. The move adds a dynamic option to a backfield that is undergoing significant changes heading into the 2025 NFL season.Dobbins, 26, arrives in Denver after a career marked by both promise and adversity. Drafted in 2020, he has flashed elite potential but has been hampered by injuries. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins posted career highs in rushing yards (905), receptions (32), and receiving yards (153), while tying his personal best with nine rushing touchdowns. Broncos fans recall his standout performance in Week 6, when he rushed for 96 yards on 25 carries to help the Chargers defeat Denver.Injuries have been a persistent challenge for Dobbins. He missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL, played only one game in 2023 after suffering a torn Achilles, and missed four games last season with an MCL sprain. Despite these setbacks, his upside remains significant when healthy. Broncos safety Brandon Jones expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “He’s a good back, especially when healthy. He was one of the running backs who had one of the better games against us last year, so I’m super excited.”

The Broncos’ running back room is in flux following the departure of last year’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, to the Dallas Cowboys. Dobbins will compete with returnees Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson, Tyler Badie, and rookie RJ Harvey. Head coach Sean Payton has praised Harvey’s versatility and work ethic, suggesting a competitive training camp ahead.

Coach Payton remained coy about the signing after Tuesday’s minicamp, saying, “We’re close, I’ll tell you tomorrow.” With Dobbins in the mix, Denver hopes to revitalize its ground game and make a statement in the AFC West this season.