Ja Rule has hinted at dropping a new album, which will mark his first in over a decade.

To start the year, the former Murder Inc. hitmaker took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday (January 2) to reveal that he’s in “album mode.”

“In full Album mode… #CWWTST,” he wrote, seemingly teasing an abbreviation for the album title.

Rule previously used the hashtag in October when he wrote: “I’m cooking up a CLASSIC…. #CWWTST [wave emoji].”

In full Album mode… #CWWTST — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 2, 2024

Ja Rule’s last album Pain Is Love 2 came out in 2012, peaking at No. 197 on Billboard 200 chart with just over 3,000 first-week sales.

That marked the Queens, New York native’s first studio effort in eight years following 2004’s R.U.L.E., home to hit singles “New York” featuring Fat Joe and Jadakiss, and “Wonderful” with R. Kelly and Ashanti.

The album hint arrives ahead of Ja Rule’s The Sunrise Tour, which celebrates his 25 years in the rap game since the release of his debut album Venni Vetti Vecci in 1999.

The 47-year-old will be kicking things off in the UK and Ireland in March, with performances in Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow.

Mya, Keri Hilson and Lloyd will be joining him on the road, with more dates set to be announced.

Ja Rule was previously asked about the possibility of a new album in June 2023, simply telling fans to “get ready.”

“I’m a big timing person,” he told Business Insider at the time. “And right about now is coming up due time for me, so get ready. Just get ready.”

Last year, Ja Rule also voiced his frustration with Billboard‘s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, which he didn’t appear on.

“There ain’t 50 rappers dead, alive or waiting to be born better than me… #ICONN #Vibes,” he wrote on X last February. “@billboard congrats to everyone on the list well deserved but check my resume… #ICONN #Vibes.”