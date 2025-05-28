The JAC 12th Result 2025 is set to be announced soon for the examinations conducted this year. Candidates who participated in the exams can check their results on the official website, jacresults.com. Last year, results were declared on April 30, 2024, indicating a similar timeline for this year.

The JAC 12th examinations took place from February 11 to March 4, 2025, across various centers in Jharkhand, with approximately 3.50 lakh students participating.

How to Check Your Result

To access the JAC 12th Result 2025, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website jacresults.com.

2. Click on the link for JAC 12th Result 2025 available on the homepage.

3. Enter your details, including roll number and date of birth.

4. Your JAC 12th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

It is advisable for candidates to verify their details on the scorecard and reach out to the JAC in case of any discrepancies.

Passing Criteria and Next Steps

To qualify for the JAC 12th Result 2025, candidates must meet the minimum passing criteria established by the board. Students are required to secure passing marks in each subject, with an overall aggregate score that meets or exceeds the specified threshold. Some subjects may also have additional practical or internal assessment requirements.

For those who pass, students can proceed with their next academic or career steps. Conversely, candidates who do not meet the minimum requirements may be eligible for supplementary exams, as per the board’s guidelines. It is essential for candidates to apply within the designated deadline for any further opportunities. For ongoing updates, candidates should regularly check the official website, jacresults.com.