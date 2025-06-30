Jack Altman founded the early-stage VC firm Alt Capital in 2024. Marc Vasquez, Courtesy of Lattice

Jack Altman advised early-stage founders to choose board members they enjoy spending time with.

Altman said board members play a role in high-stakes decisions and long-term company impact.

The Altman brothers are familiar with what can happen when founders and board members disagree.

Jack Altman has a lesson for early-stage founders: Pick the right board.

On an episode of the “Sourcery” podcast published on Saturday, Altman, a founder-turned-venture capitalist, said that if he were to launch a startup again, he would focus on bringing on the right board members.

“You’re really picking somebody who’s going to be with you as a throughline through the company,” he said. “It’s hard to see it when it happens because you’re just in a frenzied round.”

Altman founded and led Lattice, a human-resources software startup last valued at $3 billion, for over eight years before stepping down as its CEO last year.

He has since launched Alt Capital, an early-stage venture firm that has invested in AI and nuclear energy companies. In February 2024, the firm raised a $150 million fund to invest in seed and Series A startups. Alt Capital did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

On the podcast, Altman said that picking good board members is crucial because founders end up making “high-stakes” decisions together.

“It turns out that what you’re picking is somebody who’s going to be there with you longer than most of your employees,” he said. “You’re going to talk to them about stuff that you’re not going to talk to your employees about because you can’t.”

Altman added that picking investors you like doesn’t matter as much in the seed stage, but it becomes important once companies create boards of directors. According to PitchBook, he is on the boards of two startups: WorkRamp and Verifiable.

Getting board composition right is a heavily discussed topic in Silicon Valley. Investors often find themselves being rated on “founder friendliness” — an approach that prioritizes the founder’s vision and expertise.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has said a lack of technical chops in board leadership was one of the first things he noticed when he went to Silicon Valley, and it was among the things he wanted to do differently at Meta.

“The CEO wasn’t technical, the board of directors had no one technical on it, they had like one dude on the management team who was the head of engineering who was technical,” he said of his early observations, in an interview last year. “Alright, if that’s your team, then you’re not a technology company.”