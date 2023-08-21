Musician and record producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley have tied the knot and we take a look at the happy couple’s beautiful families including their parents amid their wedding news.

Jack is mostly known for his association with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. However, the 39-year-old is also a renowned musician and songwriter. He is the lead singer of the band Bleachers. Jack recently tied the knot with fiance Margaret who is an accomplished actress in her own right. The duo’s star-studded wedding has fans wondering about Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s respective families and parents.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

Inside Jack Antonoff’s adorable relationship with his parents

Jack Antonoff’s parents are Rick Antonoff and Shira Antonoff. He also has a sister – Rachel Antonoff who is an established fashion designer. Despite their son’s global fame, Jack’s parents live a low-key life outside of the media spotlight.

However, they often feature in his sweet Instagram tributes to his family. In fact, Jack’s dad Rick also does a bit of singing himself. Back in 2022, Rick appeared as a surprise guest during Jack’s rock band Bleachers Saturday Night Live episode. Rick sang the band’s popular song Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, alongside his son and the band. Rick has also performed at other club gigs of Jack’s.

Jack’s relationship with his mother is as relaxed as that with his father. In his 2014 Vulture feature (via ABC news), it was revealed that the musician who had made it big in the industry still got his mom to pay his lunch bills. While Shira happily obliges to pay the bill, she insisted that he took the responsibility for his dental care. “We got the last bill. Your mouth is costing a ton of money,” she hilariously said.

Jack is best friends with his sister Rachel too. She often features in his Instagram posts.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

A look at Margaret Qualley’s parents

Margaret is the daughter of American actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul J. Qualley. The former couple was married for 13 years between 1986 to 1999. The pair had three kids during their marriage. Hence Margaret has two siblings. The oldest of the lot is Justin Qualley, 37. Next in line is Margaret’s older sister Rainey Qualley, 33, who is also an actress. Margeret who is the youngest is 28 in 2023.

In her 2021 interview with Collider, the actress shared her experience of working on screen with her mom Andie on Netflix’s Maid. “My mom’s whole body of work, which I’m complete awe of and couldn’t look up to her more,” she said.

Photo by Barry King/WireImage

Talking to ES Magazine in 2017, she revealed how she expressed having “Parent Trap” fantasies and wishing her parents would get back together after their divorce.

In her 2020 interview with W, she shared how her dad had spoken her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role into existence. The 25-year-old actress had lost another part in the film. Her father, Paul who resided in Panama, suggested she should come visit him. “He said that I should book a plane ticket, and then I’ll get a Quentin Tarantino movie,” she remembers.