



Jack Black might be set to play another iconic video game character in a movie: Steve from Minecraft. Black is apparently joining the cast of the upcoming adaptation of the mega-popular game, and Deadline reports that he’s going to play Steve, the original default character skin for Minecraft. Variety also reported that Black is part of the cast but didn’t say who he might be playing.

Black was amazing as Bowser in 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie (are you also humming “Peaches” right now?) and will portray the snarky robot Claptrap in the Borderlands movie, but Steve doesn’t really have a defined personality. He mostly exists as a silent vessel for the player. I’m curious if Black will bring a muted performance to Steve — but if I had to guess, I suspect he’ll be a little more zany.

The movie is also set to star Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Deadline says. The movie, which has been in development for a very long time, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 4th, 2025.





