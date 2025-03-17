INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Jack Draper overwhelmed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than an hour in the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, achieving two big milestones by claiming his first Masters 1000 title and earning his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Draper, a 23-year-old from Britain who was seeded 13th at the hard-court tournament in the California desert, built up a 21-7 advantage in winners against Rune while also making fewer unforced errors.

Draper’s left-handed serve was particularly important: He hit 10 aces, won 21 of his 23 first-serve points and never allowed Rune to earn a single break point.

“You never know when it’s your time,” said Draper, a US Open semifinalist in September. “I lost first round here last year, so I didn’t get to experience the tournament too much. … But I’d say this is one of my favorite tournaments now, of course.”

He will rise from No. 14 to a career-high No. 7 in the rankings on Monday.

“I feel,” Draper said, “like I deserve it.”

Rune is a 21-year-old from Denmark who was seeded 12th at Indian Wells.

Their matchup was the first ATP Masters 1000 final anywhere between two men born in the 2000s and the first at Indian Wells between two aged 23 or younger since Rafael Nadal, 22, beat Andy Murray, 21, in 2009.

“Tough day for me, but I have to start with congratulating Jack,” Rune said. “You’ve been showing some incredible tennis and, for sure, you deserved to win today.”

Draper got to the final by eliminating two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals on Saturday.

“I wasn’t expecting this. I put in a lot of work over time,” Draper said. “I’m just so grateful and so happy to … be able to play, my body feeling healthy and to feel great in the mind.”

Draper has battled a lingering hip issue but looked to be in fine form Sunday as he zipped around the court with ease to improve to 13-2 this year.

He is the first Briton to win the title at Indian Wells since Cameron Norrie in 2021.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.