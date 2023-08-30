Jack Harlow has returned from a hike with a new picturesque visual to accompany his Jackman standout “Denver” — check it out below.

The Kentucky rapper dropped the video on Wednesday (August 29) which finds him reflecting on his life of riches and fame while there are times he’s felt “soulless” after walking past the homeless rocking a Rolex on his wrist.

The Louisville native seeks solitude and ruminates in his thoughts in a hotel room and then goes for a serene mind-clearing drive through Colorado’s Rocky Mountains before meeting up with Denver Nuggets point guard and NBA champion Jamal Murray.

Missionary Jack makes some time to have a little bit of fun as he makes it rain during a one-on-one session with an exotic dancer at Glendale’s Shotgun Willie’s, which also happens to be where Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was caught with a gun on Instagram Live in March.

“Ignorance is bliss and so is bein’ underground/ ‘Cause it was fun when we were known less/ Sorry, that’s cliche, I know I’m so blessed,” he raps.

A couple of Jack Harlow’s close friends Nemo Achida and photographer Urban Wyatt even make cameos in the clip as well.

The FNZ-produced “Denver” is track six on Harlow’s third studio album, Jackman, which arrived in April.

While he spent some time in Colorado, Jack Harlow hasn’t forgotten about his home state of Kentucky. The 25-year-old recently announced plans for the No Place Like Home Tour which will find him trekking through Lexington, Pikeville, Murray, Owensboro, Bowling Green and Covington this winter.

The run will kick off on November 24 and run through December 3 with tickets currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

Always putting his family first, the 25-year-old MC had the pleasure of introducing his mother to Beyoncé when her Renaissance Tour recently rolled into his hometown.

The “First Class” rapper was able to introduce his mom, Maggie Harlow, to Bey backstage before her show in Louisville, Kentucky in mid-July. Soon after, a photo of the moment went public, showing the two women engaged in conversation as Harlow watched on.

Beyoncé was even seen holding a tall gift bag — the kind usually used to carry a bottle of liquor or spirits – although it’s unclear if she was gifted this from Jack and his mom.

“Introduced my Mom to Beyoncé in Louisville, Kentucky tonight,” Harlow wrote on Threads.