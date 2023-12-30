Jack Harlow has joined forces with Grammy-nominated producer 2forwOyNE to drop some new heat: “Drive Safe.”

On Friday (December 29), the Louisville-bred rhymer took to Instagram to share the release of a new toxic love track chronicling a situationship.

“And then it’s a forehead kiss on the doorstep/ The way she tryna stay is like she studied at Morehead/ But nah, she went to Western/ The body of Corvette, bellbottom jeans and a lil’ bitty corset/ Neelam ain’t a fan of her/ She tried to give me caution signs like the floor’s wet/ But the problem is somеthing else is too/ Steady pussy ain’t еver felt this new,” he spits on the opening verse.

He continues: “Remember one thing, you not my girl/ I rock with you, but you don’t rock my world/ I love hangin’ with you, but I’m not hung up on you/ I got another hour in me after I fuck on you.”

Watch the video for “Drive Safe” below:

Harlow’s newest single follows the release of “Stop Giving Me Advice,” backed by U.K. rapper Dave.

Distributed under the Lyrical Lemonade label of Def Jam Records, the visual offering for the song,which dropped earlier this month, was directed by Cole Bennett and features the dynamic duo trading fire bars.

“Have you ever looked around and felt a profound sense of pride?/ Have you ever spoken something into existence or do you just talk about other people’s lives?/ Stop giving me advice,” spits Harlow.

Dropping in from across the pond, Dave continues this clever and catchy line of questioning as he probes, “Have you changed your climate?”

related news G Herbo Seemingly Threatens To ‘Slap The F-ck Out’ Chris Brown: ‘I Hope You Tough’ November 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Harlow revealed a partnership with Meta, providing fans with an immersive experience of his recent home state tour in Kentucky, which concluded earlier this month

The 25-year-old rapper has joined forces with Range Media Productions and Media.Monks on a new project called “Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert.” In addition to providing viewers a close look at live shows, they will also have access to behind-the-scenes footage through virtual reality.

“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen. I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did,” Harlow told Variety. “Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”

The production will premiere on Thursday (January 4) in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley, with replays available till the end of the month.

Those interested can RSVP here.