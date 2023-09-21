Jack Harlow has continued his impressive run of consecutive wins at the SESAC Music Awards, bagging Songwriter of the Year for the third time in three years.

The performing rights organization held its annual ceremony on Tuesday night (September 19) at The Highlight Room in Los Angeles, with the aim to recognize its songwriting and publishing members.

The Kentucky rapper took home the top honor — which he also won in 2021 and 2022 — as well as Song of the Year for his chart-topping hit “First Class.”

Harlow’s wins didn’t stop there, as he earned two SESAC Performance Awards for “Nail Tech” and his Drake collaboration, “Churchill Downs.”

Sony Music Publishing also hit a consecutive win streak, taking home the award for Publisher of the Year for the second year in a row, while picking up awards for Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out,” Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign’s “We Go Up,” Steve Lacy’s “Mercury,” as well as Harlow’s aforementioned “First Class.”

“We are honored to celebrate our songwriters and publishers across multiple genres,” Sam Kling, CCO of SESAC Performing Rights, said in a statement. “SESAC is proud of its affiliates who continue to write chart-topping hits and we enjoy every opportunity we get to celebrate their achievements.”

Bryan Michael Cox earned a performance award for his work on Ari Lennox’s “Pressure,” while other performance awards went to Daniel Lopatin (The Weeknd), Dez Wright (Gunna, Young Thug, Drake), Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Kim Petras), Dacoury Dahi Natche (Steve Lacy), Malibu Babie (Megan Thee Stallion), DJ Dahi (Kendrick Lamar), Patrick “j.Que” Smith (Joji) and more.

SESAC is a music licensing organization that administers public performance and mechanical and rights through SESAC Performing Rights. See the full list of winners here.

In other Jack Harlow news, the Kentucky rapper recently announced that he’ll be performing six shows across the Southern state that raised him as part of his No Place Like Home tour.

Set to kick off in Owensboro on November 24, he’ll then hit up Pikeville, Covington, Murray, Bowling Green, before wrapping up in Lexington on December 3.

“The only tour I’m going on this year,” he wrote on Instagram. “Six shows across the state of Kentucky. No Place Like Home 2023.” Get any remaining tickets here.