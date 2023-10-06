Special Counsel Jack Smith has evidence that Trump discussed sensitive information about U.S. nuclear subs with a foreign national who then shared the info with dozens of other people.

ABC News reported:

Months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with a member of his Mar-a-Lago Club — an Australian billionaire who then allegedly shared the information with scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists, according to sources familiar with the matter.

…

According to Pratt’s account, as described by the sources, Pratt told Trump he believed Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, to which an excited Trump — “leaning” toward Pratt as if to be discreet — then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. submarines: the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.

In emails and conversations after meeting with Trump, Pratt described Trump’s remarks to at least 45 others, including six journalists, 11 of his company’s employees, 10 Australian officials, and three former Australian prime ministers, the sources told ABC News.

Trump Endangered The Security Of U.S. Military Personnel

The sort of national security information that Trump leaked is the kind of thing that gets U.S. men and women in uniform killed. Since the secret was shared with so many people, it should be assumed that the Russians and the Chinese also know it.

It is becoming difficult to look at Trump’s behavior with the nation’s secrets and not see treason. Sharing sensitive information about U.S. nuclear sub detection and evasion capabilities with those who are hostile to America sounds a lot like providing aid and comfort to the enemy.

The nuclear sub story is just one in what are likely to be many.

Intelligence experts were worried about Trump sharing national security information with guests at his club while he was president. Mar-a-Lago became a hangout for foreign nationals and possible spies once Trump reached the White House.

Donald Trump damaged national security. The man who potentially could get Americans killed deserves nothing less than punishment to the fullest extent allowed under the law.