Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has soared to the highest of highs in the radio industry.

But the KIIS FM star, who reportedly earns $10million a year thanks to the Kyle and Jackie O Show, says that she’s gotten where she is despite being an easy person to work with.

‘I have made it this far on my own. I have had a very successful career and I like to think I have not stomped over anyone to get here and I have always come from a more kinder, empathetic angle’ the 49-year-old tells the Share My Mood podcast.

‘To get to the top you don’t have to be this cold, hard a**se b**ch at all, you really don’t.’

Jackie added that she is proud of her career, adding, ‘I kind of am happy with where I have come’.

It comes after the star was forced to confront a report she ‘stole’ Ada Nicodemou’s job after her own mother asked her about the rumours.

Henderson admitted on Tuesday’s Kyle and Jackie O Show that mum Julie sent her an article from New Idea claiming Jackie had pinched Ada’s Stranded on Honeymoon Island job and asked her if it was true.

‘I’m completely unaware of that story,’ claimed Jackie, adding, ‘I actually don’t even know if they’ve got that story right, to be honest.’

Jackie admitted Nicodemou had presented the show, for which Henderson will be providing the voiceover, at last year’s Seven ‘Upfronts’.

‘And because she presented that, I mean, she’s a Seven personality, they assumed that she would then be hosting that show or narrating that show.’ said Jackie, while maintaining that wasn’t the case.

‘I don’t think they’ve got the story right at all,’ insisted the radio star.

Co-host Kyle Sandilands, 52, agreed with Jackie, adding that Ada ‘was never even in the running for [the job].’

It comes after Channel Seven’s decision to choose Henderson as narrator of its new dating series Stranded on Honeymoon Island has sparked controversy.

Dubbed ‘Married At First Sight on the beach’, the show was widely expected to be fronted by Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou, who introduced a first-look at the program during Channel Seven’s 2024 content unveiling last October.

According to this week’s New Idea, industry sources were surprised by the decision to choose Jackie for the role.

Ada, 47, gave an enthusiastic speech at the unveiling, which many believed signalled her involvement.

‘If you’re bad at relationships and you can’t even get to the second date, let alone find the love of your life, what do you do? Well, I have a show for you … Stranded on Honeymoon Island,’ Ada told the audience excitedly.

Having been a beloved member of the Seven family for over 24 years, Ada seemed the natural choice for the gig.

‘Many eyebrows were raised by this appointment,’ an insider told the publication.

‘While there is little doubt Jackie is a perfect fit to narrate a show like this one, there is a feeling Seven should have looked internally to someone who has been loyal to the network, like a Home and Away star such as Ada or Emily Weir.’

Given that the network opted for Jackie, especially after her last reality TV stint with Network 10’s The Masked Singer faced challenges, has left many puzzled.

A source close to the situation suggested the decision might be driven by business strategy.

‘It’s good business sense for Seven to hire Jackie for Honeymoon Island,’ the source explained.

‘Seven bosses likely know that shows like MAFS get a lot of airtime on KIIS airwaves and were smart to secure Kyle for Australian Idol, where he was able to drum up his involvement. Now they’ve got Jackie to ensure Honeymoon Island is hopefully a ratings hit.’

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Channel Seven for comment.