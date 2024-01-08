After some strike-related delays, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is alive again at Netflix.

While Andrew Garfield was originally cast in the key role as famous Gothic monster, he has since had to drop out of the project due to the strike and some scheduling issues. In his place the signature movie monster will be played by Jacob Elordi, who has recently been seen in key roles in Saltburn and Priscilla, where he played the role of Elvis Presley.

That’s according to Deadline, who report that Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery have all also been cast in the film. The role of Victor Frankenstein in del Toro’s version will be played by Oscar Isaac. Mia Goth had also previously been cast in the film.

Few filmmakers are as associated with movie monsters than del Toro. His very first feature, Cronos, was a unique twist on a vampire film; his Oscar-winning The Shape of Water was essentially an original take on the same concept as the iconic Universal horror film Creature From the Black Lagoon. His superhero movies (Blade II and two Hellboys) are chock full of monsters, and he made his own riff on kaiju with Pacific Rim. And we haven’t even mentioned Mimic and Pan’s Labyrinth yet. The dude loves monsters! It’s kind of shocking it’s taken him this long to get around to Frankenstein.

Del Toro is the writer and director of the project, as well as a producer. Shooting is expected to begin on the movie in the next few months.