





2023 was a breakout year for Jacob Elordi. The Australian actor took on the daunting role of Elvis Presley in Priscilla and closed out the year starring opposite Barry Keoghan in the gripping thriller Saltburn. In the movie, Elordi’s character Felix is an object of fascination for Keoghan’s Oliver, so much so that he even obsesses over the water he uses to bathe.

In the infamous scene, Oliver gets into a still-wet bathtub after Felix masturbated in it, then gets down and slurps up the remnants of the bathwater from the bottom of the tub. The moment has sparked countless memes across the internet—as well as products you can buy.

As such, a new candle called “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater” is available now for $26 on Etsy. The soy candle gained notoriety on TikTok and comes in three different flavors: vanilla, comfort spice, and sea breeze.

“There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle, particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness to smell like,” the product’s description reads. The shop behind the product, Side Hustle Vibes, is no stranger to the bathwater candle market; they also sell Drake’s Bathwater, Harry Styles’s Bathwater, and Eau de Timothée candles.

Elordi himself is proud of the candle-inspiring scene and is happy that Keoghan is the one who drinks the oh-so-valuable bathwater.

“I was like, ‘Thank God it’s mine,'” the Euphoria actor told Variety of the on-screen moment. “I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry guzzling it like that.”

Saltburn is now available to stream on Prime Video, so curious viewers can watch the scene for themselves in the privacy of their homes.