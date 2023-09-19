Jacquees had some words for the folks over at Billboard after the publication posted a video about Diddy‘s new album that mistakenly included the wrong photo for the self-proclaimed King of R&B.

In the since-deleted clip posted on Friday (September 15), Billboard put a photo of singer Zae France instead of Jacquees while mentioning the latter’s appearance on Puff’s The Love Album: Off the Grid.

The following day, Jacquees retweeted the post and added, “Man if y’all don’t fire whoever the fuck posted this. Come on wit the games.”

You can view his clapback below.

Man if y’all don’t fire whoever the fuck posted this. Come on wit the games https://t.co/SN8nzua5Qb — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 16, 2023

The Love Album: Off the Gridis Diddy’s first studio album in nearly 20 years. The 23-track LP boasts appearances from the likes of The Weeknd, 21 Savage, French Montana, Busta Rhymes, Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, Fabolous and Burna Boy.

Given that it is being billed as Puff’s first fully R&B offering, the album also features the distinct voices of Mary J. Blige, John Legend, The-Dream, Babyface, Ty Dolla $ign and Jazmine Sullivan, among others.

On the day of its release, New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave Diddy the key to the city to commemorate his achievements in music.

“Diddy finally has the key to the city!” he said upon receiving it.

Later that same day, Diddy took to Instagram to post a video of himself holding the key outside of his limo that was speeding around Times Square. “Ayo New York. New York, we fuckin’ did it!” he could be seen screaming, happily, in the video.

Elsewhere, Diddy received the Global Icon Award on the VMAs stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday (September 12).

Puff also performed at the awards show, marking his first VMAs performance since 2005 when he participated in an orchestral tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. alongside Snoop Dogg.

The Harlem-bred mogul was nominated in four categories at this year’s VMAs, including Best Hip Hop Song for “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)” with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami, and Best R&B Song for his appearance on Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix),” which also features The Weeknd and 21 Savage.