Jacquees has blessed his mother with the gift of a lifetime by purchasing her a Black and White Range Rover fresh off the car dealership lot.

On Friday (August 18), the R&B crooner took to Instagram to post a carousel of images and videos to show off the luxury vehicle along with an assortment of colorful floral arrangements he purchased for her.

“Mommy got a new whip,” Jacquees said in one of the videos. “I been grinding, why not? Momma been grinding, why not?”

Once she pulled up in her all-Black Porsche, she glanced over at the new truck and hugged her son, saying, “You do too much, Oh my God,” while wiping away tears.

She was then gifted the floral arrangements while checking out the red and Black leather interior of the vehicle.

A few slides later, Jacquees’s mother could be seen dancing to gospel singer Erica Campbell’s latest song, “Feel Alright,” while he rides shotgun.

“Got my mama a brand new whip today!,” he said in the caption. “My mama work hard behind the scenes for me always making sure i get what i deserve! I love you mama! Just a token of my Love [praying hands emoji, red heart emoji] she been talking bout this truck for bout 2 years [crying laughing face emojis, kissing face emojis].”

A number of the “At The Club” singers’ peers hopped in the comments section to show him and his mother love on her new Range Rover.

“That’s right you only have one in your lifetime spoil her [fire emoji, hands up emoji, red heart emoji,” Ginuwine wrote, while Tamar Braxton added: “I wanna go on tour with you and moms [crying laughing face emoji, tear face emoji, red heart emoji].”

G Herbo chimed in, writing: “Get right [fire emoji, gorilla emoji], while Dej Loaf said, “Range Rover Rosie [red rose emoji].”

Aside from purchasing vehicles, Jacquees also had time in June to discuss the hate surrounding him proclaiming himself to be the King of R&B.

related news Jacquees & Dreezy Spark Reconciliation Rumors With ‘Panty’ Shopping Date April 2, 2023

During a previous sit-down with Cam Newton, the “Tell Me It’s Over” artist revealed that a lot of the hate makes no sense to him, because the “streets love him” even if the trolls on the Internet do not.

“I know it’s just a hate internet trend for Jacquees,” he said, referring to himself in the third person. “Ever since I said I was the King of R&B, you know? I see the internet, and I see real life, and I’ll be like, ‘This don’t match!’”

He continued: “I just see a lot of lies. Like, my show? Sold out. My last show in Atlanta was a hundred racks. I don’t know, like, I’m doing something right. You dig what I’m saying?”

Jacquees is currently gearing up to go on his “Sincerely For You” U.S. tour. This marks the first tour for the superstar artist in three years.

The tour will kick off in New Orleans on September 29 and make pit stops through Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and Houston, before concluding in Sacramento on November 22.

In addition, he will be hitting the road with Detroit artist Nick Lavelle — get your tickets here.