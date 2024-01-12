Jada Kingdom and Asian Doll got into it amid the former’s days-long back and forth with Stefflon Don.

Dancehall artists Jada and Steff have been going back and forth on social media after Steff dropped a song earlier in the week that Jada interpreted as a diss to her.

The track, titled “Dat A Dat,” accuses an unnamed rival of doing drugs and sleeping around for money. The pair apparently have a history as Stefflon Don dated Burna Boy a few years back.

Jada Kingdom, on the other hand has been linked to Burna, which he seemingly confirmed in his verse on “Talibans II,” his popular collaboration with Jamaican artist Byron Messia.

While she’s currently dating Megan Thee Stallion’s ex, Pardison Fontaine, Jada responded to “Dat A Dat” with her own diss song the following day and the pair have been going at it online since.

On Thursday (January 11), Asian Doll jumped in the fray – but it’s not exactly clear if she did so in allegiance with Steff or simply because she sees it as a good time to continue her prior beef with Jada.

Following Stefflon Don calling out Jada’s alleged promiscuity, Asian took to Twitter/X with a seemingly unprovoked message to add to the allegations.

“And Jada fucked my gay brother on the floor in a crackhouse [laughing emojis] NAH FR,” Asian wrote alongside a video of target.

Jada replied: “Well this is news. This slut come up with something new every time! YOUR CAREER IS DEAD LIKE THAT PUSSY UNDERNEATH YOU. This bitch had a whole rotten tampon in her pussy for 2 weeks, yu nasty as fuck! YOU ALMOST OVERDOSED IN THE BATHROOM off coke and fake tesla pills! Stop lying.”

She continued: “YU ALWAYS TRYNA BE SEEN. You’re just a memory. You the same bitch calling me crying caz you found out a n-gga who pays you to give him head ended up being gay for real. That’s YOUR HISTORY not mine. WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU SAYING?”

The two continued to exchange darts, with increasingly scandalous accusations on both parts. Asian Doll alluded to a previous relationship between Jada Kingdom and a 19-year-old man; and Jada claimed that Asian Doll had sex with multiple partners at once.

For her part, Stefflon Don jumped right in, including audio of Asian dissing Jada in her latest diss record as her feud with Jada Kingdom shows no sign of stopping.

related news Asian Doll Calls Out Scar Lip For Allegedly Stealing Her Beat — But Says ‘It’s All Love’ November 10, 2023

Asian Doll, however, seemsto have had a change of heart, as all of her inflammatory tweets about Jada have since been delete.

Jada also claimed that Asian Doll got a train ran on her, which Asian went Live to deny. Then in another diss track later that night, Stefflon Don included audio of Asian dissing Jada to add extra sauce.

You can view their back and forth below, courtesy of The Neighborhood Talk and LiveBitez.