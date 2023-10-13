Jada Pinkett Smith has continued to blow people away with the revelations featured in her upcoming memoir, and her latest unveils what she really thought of Will Smith‘s infamous Oscars slap.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb of the TODAY show, the actor revealed that she couldn’t understand why the Fresh Prince called her his “wife” when they hadn’t referred to one another in that way for years — which comes after she recently revealed they’ve actually been separated for seven years.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

She also clarified the eye roll that many saw before Smith marched up onstage and slapped Chris Rock wasn’t her being offended by the joke he’d made. “I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia,” she said.

Check out the clip below:

Her latest comments are just the latest in Jada Pinkett Smith’s shocking revelations. She also revealed that 2Pac asked her to marry him while he was serving time in prison in 1995.

The Matrix actor made the claim during an interview with former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their All the Smoke podcast.

“When I wrote about that in the book and when I had to talk about it, speak my words for the Audible version of the book, that was probably one of the more painful parts,” she said. “Seeing him there, the condition that he was in and having to leave him there. He was in bad shape. And so, when he asked me to get married, he was at Rikers [Island].

“I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was gonna do anyway. He didn’t have to marry me to do that. I’m here. He needed a rock. Because of our friendship and everything we had been through together, he just wanted to feel that solidified foundation.”

She continued: “I promise you, he would’ve married me and divorced me as soon as his ass got out [of prison]. He would’ve! […] I just think it was the mind state that he was in. He wrote me this long letter, and even before ‘Pac went to jail, he was starting to shift in a certain manner. [In a] good [way], really good.

“And I think that for him, he just felt like, ‘Okay, if I can tether myself, it’ll keep me on a trajectory.’ But trust me, he would’ve divorced me as soon as he — one thing he wouldn’t want me as is a wife. I know that for a fact! But I think just being at Rikers, it just kinda shook him a little.”