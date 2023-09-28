Jadakiss has given 50 Cent‘s Final Lap Tour the ultimate stamp of approval by claiming it’s the hottest ticket in town right now — hotter even than Drake and Beyoncé‘s respective tours.

While backstage at a recent stop on the sprawling summer trek, Kiss implored fans to cop tickets to see the G-Unit boss live ahead of the likes of Drizzy, Queen Bey and Taylor Swift, who are also currently on the road.

“For the music that we do, to see n-ggas up in that kind of caliber, from our cloth of music to have that kind of production and see my n-ggas up there, that shit is incredible,” declared Jada, who has pulled up as a special guest at numerous dates on the tour.

“I encourage n-ggas to see this. Beyoncé, you better catch that Final Lap Tour. Drake and 21, the Final Lap. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, catch it. Who else I say? For hardcore Hip Hop lovers and you could only cop one [ticket]?”

Uncle Murda, who has been supporting 50 on the tour, chimed in: “It’s the Final Lap.”

LiteDaBarber, who posted the video, added in his caption: “Always the dressing room convos that go on….on some occasions they can get heated but there’s always peace!!! This is a moment in #hiphop.”

While the Final Lap Tour has solidified the bond between 50 Cent and Jadakiss, who were once enemies in the 2000s, the same can’t be said for 50’s relationship with former G-Unit comrades Lloyd Banks and Young Buck.

In a video recap of his recent show in New Jersey posted to Instagram, the Queens, New York native dissed his former signees by jabbing at their careers.

“They think this is something? Wait ‘til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour,” Fif joked while backstage at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

He then targeted Young Buck by saying: “Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville,” referencing the Tennessee native’s debut album.

50 Cent has been vocal about his grievances with his former G-Unit soldiers for years and shut down talk of any sort of reunion ever happening last year.

As for the Final Lap Tour, the trek recently wrapped up its North American leg and is set to begin its European run in Amsterdam on Thursday night (September 28).