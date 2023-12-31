Jadakiss has put on full display his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, and in doing so, shared his intense workout regimen.

On Friday (December 29), a video surfaced on social media, shared via 2 Cool 2 Blog, in which the rapper (real name Jason Terrance Phillips) can be seen flexing his ab workout.

“It’s about the layout. You got to lay that out. Lay that out,” a voice can be heard in the background, coaching The Lox MC. The display of strength elicited a multitude of reactions from fans who were thoroughly impressed by the feat.

“This isn’t easy to do on any level Wtf,” wrote one user admiring the level of difficulty exhibited by the 48-year-old. “Strong ass core,” a second comment reads.

Others began to petition for a Jadakiss-backed fitness platform. “Jada need a fitness show…this is incredible at any age,” a third user commented below the post.

Check out the video below.

The video clip comes on the heels of the “Put Ya Hands Up” rapper taking to his Instagram Stories — donned in thick winter clothes — in which he flexed his gymnastics skills.

Despite the constraints of his outfit, he could be seen jumping up and grabbing one gymnastic ring in each hand. Once he pulls himself up and suspends himself above ground, the New York City native rotates his body completing a 360-degree flip with his arms steady.

On the music front, last month, The LOX were honored with a once-in-a-lifetime accolade in their home state of New York. Comprised of Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch the trio performed at the Westchester County Center to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Money, Power & Respect, as well as Hip Hop’s 50th birthday.