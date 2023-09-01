Jadakiss has opened up about his worst show ever which came during The LOX’s first time touring across the pond in Europe.

The Yonkers legend sat down with Dave East recently for HipHopWired’s I Got Questions series where the pair of gritty NY rhymers discussed a multitude of topics from their careers including the early days of performing on the road.

“It was probably our first European tour, late ’90s in London and I ran out of underwear,” Jadakiss explained. “One of my homies from my block here lived in London too. So I’m like, ‘Yo Nerf, I need some boxers for the show. He’s like, ‘Don’t worry I got you.’

“We looking and there’s nothing though. I had a pair of Speedos. I had the worst shits ever. It was my worst show ever in life. I felt horrible. These shits — there wasn’t even boxer briefs. They was boy shorts — the KD, London Euro joints. No matter what happens, [I] overpack underwear.”

While Kiss makes sure to have extra underwear on his checklist, he could add another bullet point with a collab request from Metro Boomin. Young Metro named Jada among a select few Hip Hop legends that he’d love to work with in the future.

“I have this long list written out of all the people I would love working with. Working with Nas on the Spider-Verse, was the first time I got to do something with him,” Metro said. “My mom loved him and used to play his songs all the time. So, I used to go out and buy his albums when I was young.”

He continued: “But as far as other dream collabs, man, Jadakiss, 50, Snoop. Honestly, I don’t want to keep going because I don’t want to leave anyone out.”

As for Dave East, the Harlem spitter delivered his Fortune Favors The Bold album in July, which he revealed a majority of was recorded in a Pablo Escobar Colombia stash house.

“I’ve always been a fan of Pablo Escobar, and I mean, not the destruction and all that or whatever, but just his mindset as far as hustling. I’m a big fan of Pablo,” East said.

“So me going out there, I felt like, ‘Bro, why we don’t just do some music out here? This is a different environment, different everything. It’s not New York, it’s not L.A., it’s not Miami, it’s just different.’”

He continued: “We had the studio set up right in the crib. We actually stayed in one of Pablo’s stash houses. Pool inside the crib, some flavor, flavor, flavor crib. In Medellín. I did maybe 12, 13 records off the album in that house, right in the crib.”