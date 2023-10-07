Jaden Smith has gone through a whole lot of changes in his 25 years, from child movie star to musician to model to water mogul. But on Thursday (October 5), he had a very different transformation on his mind — a physical one.
The multi-hyphenate shared a series of two photos to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. The first shows him at Coachella in 2019, smiling and skinny. In the second, presumably more recent one he was lifting weights and appeared noticeably more built.
“Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right,” he wrote. “Like , Damn Can A Man Have His Phases.”
Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like 🤮, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/kWx2NV44Qn
Smith shared similar bulked-up shirtless photos on Instagram back in early 2022, as he was getting ready to head out on the road with Justin Bieber.
In a 2021 episode of the talk show Red Table Talk, appearing with his mother Jada Pinkett Smith and his grandmother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, Jaden explained that in his Coachella photos, he was “just, like, bones.” He professed to be happy with his new look, which he largely attributed to “supplements and protein shakes.”
In recent days, Jaden has been seen partying in Paris during Fashion Week.
Jaden’s father Will has had a similar journey to his son, moving from what he called “the worst shape of my life” in May 2021, he launched a YouTube series called The BestShape of My Life where he chronicled an attempt to lose 20 pounds in as many weeks. (Spoiler alert: he quit in week 15).
Will is currently preparing to launch a new podcast, Class of ’88, which pays tribute to the seminal HipHop artists who broke through in that key year, including Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, and of course his own group DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. Guests will include Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim and Chuck D.