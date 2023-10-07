Jaden Smith has gone through a whole lot of changes in his 25 years, from child movie star to musician to model to water mogul. But on Thursday (October 5), he had a very different transformation on his mind — a physical one.

The multi-hyphenate shared a series of two photos to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. The first shows him at Coachella in 2019, smiling and skinny. In the second, presumably more recent one he was lifting weights and appeared noticeably more built.

“Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right,” he wrote. “Like , Damn Can A Man Have His Phases.”

Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like 🤮, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kWx2NV44Qn — Jaden (@jaden) October 5, 2023

Smith shared similar bulked-up shirtless photos on Instagram back in early 2022, as he was getting ready to head out on the road with Justin Bieber.

In a 2021 episode of the talk show Red Table Talk, appearing with his mother Jada Pinkett Smith and his grandmother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, Jaden explained that in his Coachella photos, he was “just, like, bones.” He professed to be happy with his new look, which he largely attributed to “supplements and protein shakes.”

related news Kid Cudi Celebrates His Birthday With Jaden Smith January 29, 2023