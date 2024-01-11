Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Sancho, who had fallen out of favour under Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, has said going back to Dortmund feels like home. “When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like ‘coming home’,” he said. “I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge. “I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League.” Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP

Table of Contents Toggle Sancho joins Dortmund on loan

Tuchel: Dier is Munich

Preamble Sancho joins Dortmund on loan Jadon Sancho’s loan move to former club Borussia Dortmund has been confirmed, he joins until the end of the season. The England international makes the moves from Manchester United. More to follow.

The biggest transfer news today is Eric Dier being in Bayern Munich for a medical to seal a move from Tottenham. Here’s all the details you need:

The signing claxon is going off again and this time for the men’s Championship. Sheffield Wednesday have signed Iké Ugbo on loan from Troyes. The forward spent the first half of the season on loan to Cardiff City. Sheffield Wednesday are currently 22nd in the Championship.

A worrying story here:

I have a rumour that will make Chelsea fans very happy, Sam Kerr has reportedly extended her deal until at least 2025. The Australia captain, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, signed for Chelsea back in 2019 and has since won four consecutive Women’s Super League titles and the Golden Boot twice. Her deal with the club ends in the summer but according to ata football she is staying put. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA

A great piece of news from Manchester City:

“He [Eric Dier] was a stalwart of the early Poch years and a steal at the price we got him for,” Robin emails. “His flexibility was also his downfall – with his obvious best position being CB, but he desperately wanted to be a DM. He’s been too slow for the past few years (and associated managers systems) but a wonderful servant of the club. “Munich is a wonderful move for all parties. Reunited with golfing buddy Kane, a slower league and better system for him to thrive in – and he’ll no doubt be speaking fluent German by Easter.” I first have to commend the brilliant pun in the subject line of your email Robin – “an en-dier-ly good move”. 10/10, no notes on that. Dier’s move also seems to be the best for all parties, you’re right. Things just aren’t happening for him at Spurs at the moment but time will tell if the move works out for him.

Beeeep! That is the sound of the new signing claxon and it’s coming from women’s football as Bayern Munich have signed Japan international Momoko Tanikawa. The 18-year-old has been immediately sent out on loan to Rosengård for the rest of the season. Francisco De Sá Fardilha, FC Bayern Women technical director, said: “Momoko Tanikawa is one of the best young players in the world. She’s already a big part of the Japan national team, one of the best teams in the world. Momoko is technically very versatile, is two-footed. “She knows how she can come out on top against top players and is very flexible in her position. Although she’s an attacking midfielder, she can play in any position up front, including as a centre-forward.”

Former England player Wayne Rooney has sent his love to Sven-Goran Eriksson after the ex-England boss revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Rooney wrote on X: “Sad news this morning. Thoughts are with Sven Goran-Eriksson and his family. A brilliant coach and a special person. Loved and respected by everyone. We’re all with you Sven, keep fighting.” If you missed the story this morning, you can read it here:

William has emailed and said: “Surely it’s Haaland to Madrid for £Xm and then Mbappé to City on a free with an £ Xm signing on fee?” Now that would be a turn up for the books. As much as that would be entertaining I don’t know if I see Mbappé in the Premier League. Updated at 05.56 EST

Eric Dier’s move to Bayern has been rumoured over the past week and a move away from Tottenham isn’t surprising. He has had less minutes since Ange Postecoglou took over and the England international will want to be playing, especially if he wants to fight for a Euros spot this summer. Tuchel has confirmed Dier is in Munich, presumably for a medical, so the news could be confirmed later today. Any more updates I will let you know. Is it a good move for Dier? I think so but let me know your thoughts. Photograph: Vince Mignott/EPA

Tuchel: Dier is Munich Some breaking news for you, Eric Dier’s move to Bayern Munich is almost done, according to manager Thomas Tuchel. “From experience, we know things can go wrong in the final seconds,” he said. “He is Munich and we try to finalise the deal and find another alternative in the defensive position in our squad. But I’d like to wait before the ink has dried. You’re right he is in the city. “I think that he is more or less a specialsit in the central defensive role. He’s played as a holding midfielder in the past. He can play as part of a back four and three at the back so we can fre up Goretzka in midfield so he doesn’t have to switch between playing as a No 8 and being deeper. “We’re still focusing on other positions and we’ll see if anything else happens.”

Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United feels as though it has been in the works for months but it’s understood the only thing left to do is announce the move. Sancho has had an underwhelming move to United and has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag. A move back to Dortmund could kick start a revival to his form. For all the details have a read of the story:

The headline news in women’s football is Wales manager Gemma Grainger leaving her role to take charge of Norway’s national team. She spent three years in charge of Wales but leaves with immediate effect to take up her new position. “I had no intention to leave Cymru, but I have been offered an unexpected opportunity that I could not turn down and it has been extremely difficult for me to get to this point. I hope you know the decision to leave has not been taken lightly,” she said. “I truly believe this team is ready to take the next steps and qualify. I’m confident the team can continue to build and grow from this point forward. Cymru will forever have a place in my heart, diolch am bopeth (thank you for everything).” Read the full story:

“Mbappé is just going to keep signing one-year contract extensions at PSG,” Kevin Wilson says. “I don’t think he’ll ever leave, and the “will-he, won’t-he” move to Real is just the biggest tease in transfers.” It’s all the drama though Kevin, I just love it. Was that a Gavin and Stacey reference this early in the morning? Absolutely. I may have re-binged it this week. But I think Mbappé will eventually leave and Real Madrid is one of the only clubs I can see him moving to. Updated at 05.01 EST

Tottenham have confirmed Timo Werner’s loan but Ange Postecoglou’s transfer window isn’t done there, according to the Independent. They are on the hunt for a number eight and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is at the top of their wish list. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has remained relatively tight lipped over whether the England international will stay or go but has spoken highly about his player. When asked if he has spoken to Gallagher about transfer rumours, the manager said: “If you want to ask me if I was talking with Conor about this situation, yes. Like all the players when some rumour happens, always it’s good to have a good conversation with the player, like Ian Maatsen, or different players like this, Andrey Santos. “I think always it’s important for us, the coaches, to have very clear and very direct, honest conversations with the players. It’s healthy to have these type of relationships.” Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock

“Doesn’t Erling Haaland has a €175m release fee that kicks in this summer?” Dara O’Reilly emails. “Which is still FAR TOO MUCH MONEY, but in this bonkers environment is something you think Real Madrid could look at and think “fair enough.”” Morning Dara, Spanish outlet AS are reporting Haaland has a two-tiered release cause that comes into effect this summer. Others, like Forbes, report the £170m release clause is for other Premier League clubs and so Real Madrid could buy Haaland for around £86m. I just can’t see City wanting to let him go. Updated at 05.01 EST

Some sad news to bring you, former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson says he has around a year to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Eriksson told Swedish Radio P1: “Everyone can see that I have a disease that’s not good, and everyone supposes that it’s cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible. I know that in the best case it’s about a year, in the worst case even less. Or in the best case I suppose even longer. I don’t think the doctors I have can be totally sure, they can’t put a day on it.” Eriksson was in charge of England from 2001-2006 and most recently was a sporting director for Swedish club Karlstad. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Updated at 05.01 EST

Haaland’s Man City contract ends in 2027 so even if the striker was interested in a move the price tag from the club could be huge. But then Mbappé isn’t going to be cheap, unless Real Madrid sign him when he is a free agent in the summer. I don’t know if I see Haaland’s move to Real Madrid happening, but who knows. Stranger things have happened!