Brandon Casey, best known as a member of Jagged Edge, has survived a brutal car accident that he says will change his life forever.

On Sunday (September 17), the R&B veteran shared an image of a totaled car on his Instagram. The black vehicle, presumably his, was completely wrecked in front and showed just how fortunate the 47-year-old is to still be alive.

He captioned the photo: “When u kno god got u thru it you gotta say Thanku u gotta feel gratitude not jus speak it Thanku Father I kno I wouldn’t b here without ur grace and mercy I’ll prolly never be the same but I’m so grateful I’m here Thanku Jesus !!!!”

In the comments, label boss Jermaine Dupri wrote: “I texted you and you texted me right back, I love you and you gon be good.”

In 2020, Jagged Edge and 112 faced off in a Verzuz battle. Though Casey & Co. struggled with technical difficulties during the event, it was still considered a success.

Jagged Edge, comprised of twin brothers Brian and Brandon Casey, Richard Wingo and Kyle Norman, was signed to Dupri’s So So Def Recordings imprint in 1995. They had two monster hits — “Let’s Get Married” and “Where The Party At” — which were both produced by the So So Def founder.

The group has released 10 studio albums over the course of their career, including their 1997 debut, A Jagged Era, and 2000’s J.E. Heartbreak.

Meanwhile, 112 — Quinnes “Q” Parker, Daron Jones, Marvin “Slim” Scandrick and Michael “Mike” Keith — was initially signed to Bad Boy Records but joined the Def Soul roster in 2002. Their hits include “Only You,” “Anywhere” and the Grammy Award-nominated single, “Peaches & Cream.”

Most notably, 112 won a Grammy Award in 1997 in the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category for their contributions to Diddy’s Biggie tribute, “I’ll Be Missing You” featuring Faith Evans.