A Scottish Sikh man detained in India for seven years has been acquitted in one of the nine cases against him.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, faces several terror charges in connection with political violence in the north of India but has never been convicted.

The 37-year-old was arrested in Punjab in November 2017, just weeks after his wedding there.

His family and legal team said all the cases against him are similar and the other eight should now be dropped.

He is accused of travelling to Paris in 2013 to hand over £3,000 to a co-conspirator in the knowledge the money would be used to fund a series of attacks against Hindu nationalists and other religious leaders in Punjab.

Mr Johal’s trial for the eight most serious cases against him started in 2022 and is ongoing.

