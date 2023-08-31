An all-new, all-electric, more luxurious, and larger Jaguar XJ sedan will debut after 2025, according to a report from the British publication Autocar, quoting a source familiar with the matter.

The all-new EV will be part of revamped portfolio that will include a Bentley Bentayga-sized zero-emissions SUV and a four-seat grand tourer, and all three will sit on the same long-wheelbase JEA electric vehicle architecture that’s being developed exclusively for Jaguar models, as opposed to the upcoming Range Rover EV that will use the MLA platform.

As per the source, all three new EVs will feature all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and DC fast charging that would allow for a 10 to 80 percent top-up in 13 minutes. Furthermore, early details suggest a power output of at least 450 horsepower, a 0 to 62 miles per hour sprint between 3 and 3.8 seconds, a maximum speed of 155 mph, and driving ranges between at least 385 and 475 miles on a full charge.

A surprising detail sourced by Autocar is that the upcoming Jaguar EVs will no longer get the leaping cat emblem that’s currently present in the manufacturer’s portfolio and instead the brand name will be spelled out across the front and rear in a new font, similar to what Land Rover is doing with its models.

By 2025, when the new generation of models will come to market, all of Jaguar’s current cars will be retired, including the all-electric I-Pace. The brand’s chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, told Autocar that this move is necessary because their replacements will look completely different.

“When we launch our new JEA platform, the change from today on Jaguar is very dramatic,” he said. “We don’t want older-looking cars and newer-looking cars.”

As for the design of the upcoming BMW i7-rivaling XJ, Autocar’s source indicates that it will bear a radically minimalist new look with no obvious inspiration from any past models, both inside and outside.

Another striking detail is that none of the upcoming three Jaguar EVs will feature a rear window, similar to the Polestar 5, and instead will rely on a video camera that feeds a live view to a digital mirror at the base of the windshield.

The four-door GT will reportedly be revealed late next year before going on sale in 2025, but Jaguar didn’t give any details regarding the debut dates of the SUV and XJ replacement.

The previous generation Jaguar XJ was launched in 2010 and retired in 2019 without getting a replacement model.