AN ULTRA rare supercar commissioned for a James Bond film is to go on sale – for an eye-watering £2.5 million.

This outrageously orange Jaguar C-X75 is one of just four motors specially-made for the movie ‘Spectre’ and wowed viewers in a dramatic car chase scene through the streets of Rome.

4 The stunning Jaguar C-X75 is truly one of a kind and is not available in showrooms Credit: Getty

4 The outrageous motor is now up for sale for an eye-watering £2.5million Credit: RM Sotheby’s

Up for sale via luxury supercar dealers Kaaimans International, the big screen stunt car has undergone a pricey transformation to be road-legal.

That’s because the C-X75 model is unavailable to buy from showrooms – with the its original concept scrapped by Jaguar.

The 200mph motor is one of just four surviving cars made for the 2015 Bond flick, with a fifth destroyed during filming.

The car will be recognised by Bond fans from its thrilling car chase scene set along the banks of the Tiber River and through the streets of Rome.

According to a 2015 interview in Event magazine, the film’s chief stunt co-ordinator Gary Powell claimed the chase ran the “risk of skidding into the Vatican” and led to “a record for smashing up cars – including seven Aston Martins in all.”

The film’s car expenses estimated at £24 million.

The C-X75 was originally unveiled by Jaguar in 2010 as a prototype plug-in hybrid electric supercar – but the project was later axed by the British car-maker for economic reasons.

Despite that, the car was still used in ‘Spectre’ with a handful built to order, with seven C-X75s used during filming in total.

According to This Is Money, two were genuine prototype C-X75 hybrids used only for interior shots and are deemed ‘priceless’ by the manufacturer – who’ve kept them for their own private collection.

The remaining five were built exclusively for the film by the technical and engineering department of the Williams F1 team.

Speaking to This Is Money, Gary Tolson, co-owner of supercar specialists Kaaimans International based in Tollerton, Nottinghamshire, said: “It’s a very rare car with an impeccable Bond pedigree.

“It’ll cost around £1m to convert it, so the price we’re looking for it to fetch will be around £2m to £2.5m.

“We expect the work to be completed soon – ready for sale in early spring.”

The report claims that of the four surviving creations for the movie, two are currently in the hands of “serious collectors” in Switzerland.

4 The gorgeous motor, picture here with actress Naomi Harris, featured in the film ‘Spectre’ Credit: Handout