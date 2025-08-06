Paris 2024 Olympian Jahmal Harvey has signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, the promotional outfit told ESPN on Wednesday.

Harvey is arguably the most accomplished American male amateur boxer signed to the promotion as a 10-time U.S. national champion and a quarterfinalist in the 2024 Olympic games. He joins a growing roster of prospects signed by MVP, which includes Canadian Olympian and amateur world champion Tamm Thibeault, 19-time U.S. National champion Sa’Rai Brown-El, Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley, 15-time U.S. National champion Nat “No Love” Dove, and two-time U.S. national champion Alex Gueche.

“We believe Jahmal Harvey can become one of the biggest faces in boxing both in and out of the ring,” MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN. Bidarian said that Harvey had been on the radar of Most Valuable Promotions since December of 2023 because of Paul’s partnership with Team USA Boxing. “Jahmal was our top target following the Olympics and when we found out he was ready to go pro we began to focus on the deal.”

American boxer Jahmal Harvey, right, lands a jab against Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek in their quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. AP Photo/John Locher

Fighting out of Oxen Hill, Maryland, Harvey, 22, will make his pro debut on August 22 in a 6-round super featherweight bout against Peru’s Marcelo Del Aguila (5-1, 1 KO) at Most Valuable Prospects 14 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“When I went to Colorado Springs with Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics, I was able to meet Jahmal and the rest of the team while training with them and providing them with mental strength techniques,” said Paul. “Even among the best amateur talents in the US, Jahmal immediately stood out to me as the full package, with potential to become a future world champion and massive star with MVP. It is an honor to now welcome him to the team, and I can’t wait to see him put the super featherweight division on notice starting Friday, August 22.”

In 2021, Harvey became the first American gold medalist at the IBA World Boxing Championships since Demetrius Andrade accomplished the feat in 2007. He advanced to the quarterfinals as a featherweight but did not medal after losing to Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seitbek Uulu.

According to Boxrec, Harvey ended his amateur career with a record of 61-8.

“I’m signing with Most Valuable Promotions because I believe it’s the best fit for me to become MVP of the sport,” said Jahmal Harvey in a statement. “Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian are changing the game and putting athletes on the biggest stages, and I’m excited to be part of it.”