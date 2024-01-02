EMMERDALE’S Jai Sharma makes a brutal decision about Suni Sharma after death bombshell.

Earlier this year, Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam) made his debut as the father of Jai (Chris Bisson) and Suni (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana,) headed to the village after a recent DNA bombshell.

3 Jai says his only option is to fire Suni from The Hide Credit: ITV

3 But how will Suni take the news? Credit: ITV

It comes after Suni found out Jai was his brother and not his cousin in a recent episode, after Suni’s father had an affair with Jai’s mother Georgia.

Georgia fell pregnant, and Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) helped her raise his brother’s child, claiming Jai to be his own son.

Amit’s son Suni was left reeling once again after learning that Amit was there when his brother Rishi died, who had been found dead at the bottom of the stairs in a supposed “accidental fall”.

Amit has insisted he’s not responsible for Rishi’s death and that it was a tragic accident but Suni had been left wary over his dad.

Jai wasn’t having it when Suni tried to convince him that it was an accident, with Suni himself looking doubtful over his dad when Jai exclaimed that he must have killed him.

Jai’s reaction was to suspect Amit of murdering Rishi to prevent the family’s adoption story from being revealed, leading to Amit facing questions from police.

As a result of this revelation, Amit has been ostracised by Jai and the rest of the community at the Dales, even forcing him to “seek shelter” at Caleb’s (Will Ash) flat because he had nowhere else to go.

Upcoming scenes will see Suni being hopeful when Jai mentions the prospect of moving past their differences.

But he is left shocked when Jai says his only option is to fire him from The Hide.

His family may now be set to cast him aside – but what lengths will Amit go to try and convince them of his innocence?

Or, failing that, what could he be capable of in terms of covering up what he did before someone can stop him?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.