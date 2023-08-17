The box office performance of Jailer remained strong on Wednesday, the first day after the holidays. The Rajinikanth-starrer raked in about Rs. 20 crores on its seventh day, bringing its domestic total to around Rs. 254 crores. The film’s week-long gross is the second best for a Tamil movie, only behind Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which earned Rs. 345 crores in the same period. Jailer is expected to end its eight-day extended week with a collection of nearly Rs. 270 crores.

The global collection of Jailer has crossed Rs. 400 crores, thanks to its impressive overseas earnings of USD 17.75 million (Rs. 147 crores). The Rajinikanth film is the fourth Tamil movie to achieve this feat, following 2.0, PS1 and Vikram.

Jailer’s Domestic Box Office Collection

Thursday: Rs. 50.50 crores

Friday: Rs. 28.50 crores

Saturday: Rs. 38 crores

Sunday: Rs. 45.50 crores

Monday: Rs. 30.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs. 41.50 crores

Wednesday: Rs. 19.50 crores

Total: Rs. 254 crores

The film earned Rs. 8.50 crores in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, bringing its total to around Rs. 117.50 crores. This is the second best week-long collection in the state’s history, only behind Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs. 125.50 crores). The film is likely to surpass Vikram and become the second highest grossing movie in Tamil Nadu. It also has a good chance of reaching the Rs. 200 crores milestone, depending on its performance in the second weekend.

Jailer has a Rs. 27 crores lead over Vikram after Wednesday, which was a common day for both movies. Vikram added Rs. 90 crores more from that point and reached Rs. 181 crores in Tamil Nadu. Jailer could get to Rs. 208 crores if it keeps up with Vikram’s daily earnings, but that will be hard, given how well Vikram did after the second week. Jailer has to equal Vikram’s second weekend collection of Rs. 29 crores to hit the Rs. 200 crores mark.

The Kollywood movie Jailer made Rs. 50 crores in the Telugu states as of yesterday, becoming the third biggest hit from that industry in the area. It is expected to rise to the second spot by surpassing Endhiran over the weekend. The top position is held by 2.0 with Rs. 92 crores, which is a tough challenge but not impossible at this stage.

A regional breakdown of the box office collections of Jailer

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 117.50 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 53 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 39.50 crores

Kerala: Rs. 36.25 crores

North India: Rs. 7.75 crores

Total: Rs. 254 crores

