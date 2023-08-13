In a remarkable feat, the movie Jailer, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead, swiftly joined the exclusive group of films earning over Rs 200 crore worldwide within a mere three days of its release. On its opening day, the Rajinikanth-starrer garnered an impressive sum of Rs 95.78 crore, followed by a robust Rs 56.24 crore on the second day, and a further Rs 68.51 crore on the third day, marking a cumulative global box office collection of Rs 220.53 crore.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Set To Crosses Rs 140 Crore in First Weekend At Domestic Box Office

On the domestic front, the most recent Rajinikanth movie is expected to have exceeded the Rs 140 crore mark during its inaugural weekend. Breaking down the figures, Jailer amassed Rs 48.35 crore on its inaugural Thursday, followed by Rs 25.75 crore on Friday, and approximately Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday. Further projections indicate an estimated Rs 33.25 crore in earnings on Sunday. As a result, the film’s cumulative box office collections are approximated to have reached Rs 141.10 crore over its opening weekend. Notably, the movie achieved a noteworthy milestone by surpassing the impressive $3 million benchmark in the US box office with its Saturday earnings.

Chiranjeevi’s Movie ‘Bholaa Shankar’ Sees Drop in Bookings and Earnings

Chiranjeevi’s film Bholaa Shankar has experienced a significant drop in both its booking and earnings at the box office. As reported, the movie’s online booking through BookMyShow plummeted from approximately 1,587,300 tickets on its initial release day to around 872,000 tickets on the second day of its release

As a result, the movie succeeded in booking approximately 2,459,300 tickets through the online booking platform. On its first Friday, Bholaa Shankar managed to accumulate earnings of Rs 16.25 crore, but subsequently witnessed a sharp decrease in its box office figures. The reimagining of Ajith’s film Vedalam garnered approximately Rs 7 crore on its first Saturday, and it is probable that it accumulated about Rs 5 crore on its first Sunday. As a result, the film achieved an estimated domestic weekend collection of roughly Rs 28.25 crore.

About Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial venture Jailer centers around a retired prison warden who goes to great extents to liberate his upright son from the clutches of the antagonist. The antagonist is known for stealing valuable statues from temples. The cast of the film includes Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Tamannah Bhatia, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi, each playing significant roles. This movie holds an IMDb rating of 7.9/10 and hit the theaters on August 10th.

About Chiranjeevi Bhola Shankar

Under the direction of Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar unfolds the story of a devoted brother’s mission to track down the criminals who inflicted harm upon his sister. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah Bhatia, Raghu Babu, Murli Sharma, P Ravi Shankar, and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. Holding an IMDb rating of 4/10, Bholaa Shankar graced the theaters on August 11, sharing its release date with OMG 2 and Gadar 2.

