After meeting her for more than two hours on Wednesday, one of her lawyers said Kim had “not eaten a single meal” since being detained the previous afternoon, adding “her health condition is currently poor”.

Despite this, detention centre officials said she would appear before prosecutors on Thursday for her first interrogation since being jailed.

Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team has opened a formal investigation into claims that in September 2022, just four months after Yoon took office, a businessman surnamed Seo bought a Vacheron Constantin “Historiques American 1921” luxury watch on behalf of Kim.

Visitors look at Vacheron Constantin watches at a trade fair in Switzerland in April. Photo: Reuters

The watch, worth 54 million won (US$39,000), was reportedly sold to Kim for 35 million won after a boutique sales clerk in Seoul confirmed via a video call that she would get a “special VIP” discount.