





Following the Packers’ 17–13 loss against the Raiders on Monday night, cornerback Jaire Alexander shared some eye-opening comments regarding the current state of Green Bay’s offense.

Speaking to reporters after the Packers’ second straight loss, Alexander indicated that the defense would need to be at its best if the team wants to get back in the win column with an inexperienced offense.

“At this point it’s pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any touchdowns. That’s part of being self-critical. The offense is pretty young, and they’re still figuring out their mojo. The defense, we gotta be the ones to score and stop them from scoring,” Alexander said, via Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports.

“Yeah I think at this point it’s pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any touchdowns,” said Packers CB Jaire Alexander. “The offense is pretty young and they’re still figuring out their mojo. The defense, we gotta be the ones to score and stop them from scoring.” pic.twitter.com/DrItb9B0c5 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) October 10, 2023

Despite holding Las Vegas under 300 total yards and limiting the Raiders to just 17 points, Green Bay failed to secure a win. With the offense struggling, Alexander indicated the defense would need to step up further still in order to pick up the slack.

Jordan Love was not at his best in Week 5. He completed 16-of-30 pass attempts for 182 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. Entering Monday night, Love had recorded three interceptions all season.

With so much young talent on the offense, and kinks still getting ironed out week by week, Alexander admitted the onus is on the defense to keep the team in games.







