Actor Jake Gyllenhaal wants to act in a movie directed by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Gyllenhaal siblings have appeared in many acclaimed films in their careers. Jake is known for his roles in Brokeback Mountain, Prisoners, and Nightcrawler. Maggie has appeared in films like The Dark Knight, Adaptation, and Stranger Than Fiction.

With Maggie recently making her feature directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, Jake told People magazine (via IndieWire) that he would “adore” being directed by his sister. “We talk all the time and we rely on each other,” Jake said. “She sees me for all of my stuff and she can bring that out in me. And I think I would show her vulnerability, probably, I haven’t been able to do onscreen and otherwise, because I trust her and I love her.”

He previously told InStyle magazine about a project the two potentially have in the works. “We actually talk about it more now than ever, and I would love to work with her,” he said. “We are working together on something right now, just creatively, not as actors, which I’m enjoying so much. I don’t think I can say yet. But, she’s an incredible writer, and she’s an incredible filmmaker, and I’ve known that for a long time. And now the world knows it.”

Have Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal been in the same movie?

The two have shared the screen together in movies like Donnie Darko, A Dangerous Woman, and Homegrown.