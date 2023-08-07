





Spectators got a little too excited after Saturday night’s boxing match between Jake Paul and MMA legend Nate Diaz.

Just minutes after Paul out-pointed Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, fans decided to engage in a melee of their own. Video of the incidents show several groups of men grappling with one another. Even more people are circling the fight groups, alternately cheering them on or embarrassed by what they’re seeing.

A man in a white shirt takes a man wearing a trucker cap and no shirt to the ground. To the side of that, two men gang up on a third. One of the two attackers seems to slam the third man’s head into the ground. The victim is able to stand, while one of his attackers continuously tries to rip his shirt off. During all of this, a member of the security team is preoccupied with picking up a fallen Cheetos sign from the floor.

Across the room, a man in a cowboy hat is held in a headlock. Security guards eventually began blowing whistles in a lackadaisical attempt to break up the scuffle. By the time the fights dispersed, some of the men even appear to dust off their opponents.

Oh people were going CRAZY after Jake & Nate https://t.co/wC9huTglVH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 6, 2023

Bizarrely, this wasn’t the only fight that took place last night. Jake Paul’s own brother, Logan, was involved in a ring-side scuffle captured on video. In the footage, Logan Paul appears to be angrily talking to another man. Here, security rushes to assist and quickly breaks up the fight. One man eagerly picks up a folding chair to use as a weapon before a guard knocks it from his hands.

Logan Paul got into it with a fan ringside during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 😳 pic.twitter.com/ndkuZ4nZMO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

Throughout the event, the crowd cheered for Paul and Diaz, the latter of who was making his pro-boxing debut. The former YouTube star took out Diaz in the fifth round. Paul won by one score of 97–92 and two tallies of 98–91. It continues his devastating hot streak, having defeated every opponent he’s faced in the ring thus far.





