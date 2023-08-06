Jake Paul returned to winning ways as he beat Nate Diaz by unanimous decision in Dallas. Back in the ring for the first time since his defeat to long-time rival Tommy Fury earlier this year, Paul took on former UFC star Diaz, who was making his professional boxing debut.
Paul had Diaz hurt in the first round and, although the 38-year-old rallied in the fourth with a relentless three minutes of work, a left hook sent Diaz tumbling to the canvas in the fifth. Again though Paul could not capitalise and he increasingly looked the more tired as the fight went on, Diaz enjoying another burst in the eighth round.
There was very little in the way of boxing fundamentals from Diaz, but those shortcomings were somewhat overcome when he made the fight ugly on the inside. He did spend more than playing up to the ground than fighting in the final three minutes, though that mattered not as the bout was scored 97-92, 98-91, 98-91 in Paul’s favour.
Live updates
Full card results
Jake Paul bt Nate Diaz
Amanda Serrano bt Heather Hardy
Shadasia Green bt Olivia Curry
Ashton Sylve bt William Silva
Alan Sanchez bt Angel Beltran Villa
Kevin Newman II bt Quilisto Madera
Chris Avila bt Jeremy Stephens
Jose Aguayo bt Noel Cavazos
Luciano Ramos bt Cee Jay Hamilton
So Jake Paul has offered Nate Diaz $10m to fight him in cage. Very bold!
Diaz would of course be a huge favourite to do that, but Paul has made it clear that’s his priority rather than a Tommy Fury rematch.
With Fury fighting KSI in October, that could leave Paul and Diaz to fight at the end of the year before Paul turns his focus to a Fury rematch, or a KSI bout, in 2024.
Reaction from both fighters…
Stick with us!
We’ll have all the reaction right here.
Paul says he wants to fight Diaz in the octagon next – always up for a challenge.
Full quotes coming up next…
Paul gets the decision!
It’s a unanimous decision. 97-92. 98-91. 98-91.
Wide on all three cards. Had it a bit tighter than that, but it’s the right result. Paul the better boxer in there, for all Diaz tried to rough him up and work on the inside.
Paul moves to 7-1 and back to winning ways.
Paul vs Diaz
Round 10
Diaz needs this final round, but it’s Paul who has started it well. Two big shots to start, and then snaps a left hook in.
Is there one final charge from Diaz? Well he’s gone over and leant on the ropes, he’s urging Paul on. Diaz needs to let his hands go, the acting isn’t helping him.
A minute to go, the round is still there to be won by either of them. And here comes Diaz, Paul staggers back after getting tagged by the right hand. Wastes ten seconds leaning on Diaz on the ropes.
Lovely uppercut from Paul, Diaz responds by getting him in a headlock and celebrating to the crowd.
And there’s the final bell. Fun fight – Paul has probably done enough to take it by a round or two.
Paul vs Diaz
Round 9
Diaz has to back that good round up, which he hasn’t been able to do so far in the fight.
Paul looks to have got himself together, boxing behind the jab and looking lighter on his feet too. Diaz turns his back to look at the crowd, he has slowed right down again. Not what he needs.
Diaz again turns to the crowd, he’s not happy that Paul isn’t standing there and exchanging with him. He’s finishing strong, is the 38-year-old, keeps having these bursts of energy.
Very tight round – that decent finish could be enough for Diaz to edge it.
Paul vs Diaz
Round 8
Diaz’s corner have told him “no more rounds” to Paul, they want more from their man. Three rounds to go and you feel Diaz needs all of them.
Paul has definitely tired a bit now, those punches are having no real impact on Diaz now. Power is not there as it was early on.
Problem for Diaz is, he’s not looking particularly fresh either. Referee is letting them work on the inside and in the clinch, which is helping Diaz. That’s where all his success is coming.
Succession of uppercuts land, Paul getting caught. And a huge straight left from Diaz, he’s on the charge!
Superb round, Paul very relieved to hear the bell. Two rounds left and we have a fight!