Jake Paul returned to winning ways as he beat Nate Diaz by unanimous decision in Dallas. Back in the ring for the first time since his defeat to long-time rival Tommy Fury earlier this year, Paul took on former UFC star Diaz, who was making his professional boxing debut.

Paul had Diaz hurt in the first round and, although the 38-year-old rallied in the fourth with a relentless three minutes of work, a left hook sent Diaz tumbling to the canvas in the fifth. Again though Paul could not capitalise and he increasingly looked the more tired as the fight went on, Diaz enjoying another burst in the eighth round.

There was very little in the way of boxing fundamentals from Diaz, but those shortcomings were somewhat overcome when he made the fight ugly on the inside. He did spend more than playing up to the ground than fighting in the final three minutes, though that mattered not as the bout was scored 97-92, 98-91, 98-91 in Paul’s favour.