Jamal Musiala is set to miss the first leg of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan on Tuesday, adding to the Bundesliga side’s injury woes at a crucial stage of the season.

The midfielder limped off with an apparent hamstring injury in the 54th minute of Bayern’s 3-1 win at Augsburg on Friday. The 22-year-old had earlier opened the scoring in the 42nd minute.

“It doesn’t look so brilliant,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said. “He won’t be there for Tuesday.”

Bayern were already without injured defenders Hiroki Ito, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano as well as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Kingsley Coman.

“This is extremely bitter,” Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich added. “Whether it’s Jamal or someone else. It’s crazy the amount of injuries that we have right now.”

Musiala has been a key player for Bayern this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, putting him second only to Harry Kane.

“We have played without Jamal a few times already this season,” said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

“I’m no doctor and don’t want to look too far ahead but unfortunately it looks like he will miss it [Inter match]. We’ll know more after checks today or tomorrow.

“But in these moments I always have the feeling that we should not stop. These moments happen.”

Friday’s win put Bayern nine points clear of champions Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga, having played a game more. Sandwiched between the two-legged quarterfinal against Serie A leaders Inter, Bayern face rivals Borussia Dortmund in the league as they look to end the season with two trophies.

“We worked our way into this situation, and in the six remaining league games and in the Champions League we want to use our chances and win something, be successful,” Kompany added.

“So we should not take too much from the sometimes sad stories and get strength from the issues we have solved this season.”

