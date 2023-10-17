JAMAL MUSIALA is reportedly being lined up for a huge Premier League transfer to Liverpool.

The 20-year-old playmaker is already a key man for German champions Bayern Munich, scoring 32 goals in 133 outings.

1 Liverpool are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala Credit: Getty

But Sport Bild claims Musiala could soon be on the move.

The former Chelsea youngster’s contract expires in 2026, with Bayern keen to extend it.

However, Musiala’s agents are currently not talking to Thomas Tuchel’s side about a new deal.

And that could open the door for Liverpool to pounce, with Jurgen Klopp a huge fan.

The Reds already had a midfield rebuild in the last window.

But a silky dribbler connecting the dots to attack could be the missing piece of Klopp’s new puzzle.

And Musiala could be keen on returning to England, having already won four titles and a Champions League in Bavaria.

He’s not the only Bayern player said to be in Liverpool’s sights, with the Anfield club also keeping tabs on former Man City winger Leroy Sane.

Should Musiala join Liverpool, he would surely transform their fortunes and help challenge for the Premier League once again.

The ace has had star backing too from new Bayern striker Harry Kane, with the England captain claiming Musiala is the player who has impressed him most at the Allianz Arena.

Kane said: “Jamal has been fantastic. There’s been a lot of talk about how good he is and how young he is.

“He’s been great to watch in training and in tight areas how he moves and how he plays forward. He’s been fantastic to play with so far.”