Samedi seems to work for Kananga, ostensibly to create fear among the people of San Monique by being a living manifestation of the Baron Samedi spirit, but also operates on his own as well. His true identity is never disclosed, and there seem to be multiple versions of him. Most significantly, after Bond appears to kill him by throwing him into a coffin full of poisonous snakes, he’s seen sitting on the front of the train carrying Bond and Solitaire at the end of the movie, laughing maniacally. Since continuity has never been an important part of the 007 series, we never see him again, but he remains one of Bond’s eerier and more enigmatic antagonists… and the one who got away.

7. Irma Bunt (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)

Harsh, humorless, and dedicated to Blofeld’s (Telly Savalas) plan to wage bacteriological war on the world by sending out beautiful women carrying vials of death, Irma Bunt (German actor Ilse Steppat, in her only English-language role) is one den mother of doom you don’t want to mess with. She is stern and controlling, ruthless and cunning, and won’t hesitate to kill.

Bunt is most infamous for the end of OHMSS, as she sprays bullets from a car driven by Blofeld at Bond’s vehicle, which is pulled over to the side of the road. Bond lives, but his new bride Tracy (Diana Rigg) is killed, literally minutes after they leave their wedding reception. It remains the most shocking ending in 60 years of 007 movies. Steppat was supposed to return as Bunt in the next film but when Steppat died of a heart attack just days after the premiere of OHMSS, the character was written out.

6. Fatima Blush (Never Say Never Again)

This bombshell SPECTRE agent, played with fire, fury, and unbridled sexiness by Barbara Carrera, makes the list even though her movie, Never Say Never Again, is not part of the official 007 series overseen by Eon Productions. The story of how Never Say Never Again came into being is a long, complicated one, but in simplest terms, it’s a remake of Thunderball for which Sean Connery was lured back to play Bond one last time—going head-to-head with Roger Moore’s Octopussy at the box office back in ’83.

As for Fatima, she’s a loose remake herself of the next character on this list, and Carrera vamps it up for all she’s worth, taking extreme pleasure in causing chaos, committing murder, or bedding Bond (their tryst on board a boat is one of the hottest in any Bond film, canon or not). Her outfits are fabulous and her demise is also considerably more explosive than that of her predecessor. It’s her own self-love that does her in, and Never Say Never Again noticeably sags after her exit.

5. Fiona Volpe (Thunderball)

Although Thunderball is considered a 007 classic, the dirty little secret of the film is that it’s actually a fairly dull affair, especially since main villain Emilio Largo is such a wet noodle of an antagonist. Thank the universe, then, for Fiona Volpe (Luciana Paluzzi). Not only is she a red-headed stunner in a movie full of gorgeous Bond women, but she is one of the series’ best femme fatales. Her agency and authority within SPECTRE itself make one wish that she was the chief baddie and Largo a mere lackey.