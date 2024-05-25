Ah, the end of an era. It was mopping up time yesterday in parliament as MPs and staffers said goodbye to their offices and to each other, not sure if they will be reunited after the general election. There were even tears. Some fates are more certain. Chris Grayling, once lambasted by opponents as “failing Grayling” when he was a Cabinet minister under Theresa May, is standing down after 23 years’ service as an MP. Yesterday he was seen in parliament lugging around a trolly piled high with his belongings. On the Commons terrace, recently elected Rochdale MP George Galloway sat at a table in the sun very publicly master-planning his Workers Party election campaign with staffers. He had hoped to have at least a few more months in the House of Commons and his chances of re-election look slim. Until next time, George.